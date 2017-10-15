Fort Mill marching band takes home win at regional competition

Four York County high school bands competed in Saturday’s Bands of America North Carolina Regional Championship with one bringing home the win.
Fort Mill High School band finished in first placed, followed by Dobyns-Bennett High School from Tennessee and South Carolina’s James F. Byrnes High School.
Fort Mill’s Nation Ford High School finished in fourth place.
Fort Mill High School also took home awards for Outstanding Music Performance and Outstanding General Effect.
York Comprehensive High School’s Cougar Band finished in ninth place in their first-ever regional competition, while Clover High School finished 12th.
The competition, held in the BB&T Stadium at Wake Forest University, included bands from Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, North and South Carolina.
