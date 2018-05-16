Rock Hill names new South Pointe, Richmond Drive Elementary principals

South Pointe High and Richmond Drive Elementary schools are getting new leaders.

Marty Conner is replacing South Pointe Principal Al Leonard, who announced last month he is retiring after more than 30 years in education.

Conner will begin his new role July 1.

Conner served as an assistant principal at Rawlinson Road Middle School from 2003 to 2006 before moving to Fort Mill, according to the Rock Hill school district.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Conner helped establish an alternative program in Fort Mill for at-risk students and was the first principal of Banks Trail Middle School.

Conner also oversaw the Northeast and Central Learning Communities during his two years in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Since 2015, Conner as served in Orangeburg as the associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Janice Hyatt is replacing Richmond Drive principal Pat Maness, who will lead the district's new Cherry Park Elementary School of Language Immersion, set to open in January 2019.





Hyatt has worked in Rock Hill schools for 21 years, beginning her career as a fifth grade teacher at Dora Jones-Gayle Elementary School in Chester.

Hyatt later taught first and fifth grades at Richmond and was a program teacher at Belleview Elementary. She has served since 2015 at York Road Elementary. She will start her new position on July 1.

Jessica Wren was named the interim assistant principal at Rock Hill High School while Stephen Knight takes military leave.

The Rock Hill school board approved the administration changes at Monday's meeting.