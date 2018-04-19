Here is where these eight Clover Blue Eagles are headed to play college sports

Eight student-athletes checked off another huge milestone in their senior years of high school on Thursday. They signed various agreements to play college sports in front of a sizable gathering of family, friends, coaches and teachers.

Morgan Farrar

Belmont-Abbey is nearby and not very big, checking two boxes for Farrar, who will play women's soccer for the Crusaders. She plans on majoring in exercise science and physical therapy. She's still focused on her current season, though, with Clover's top-ranked girls' soccer team in the midst of a state title hunt.

"This season, it's been amazing," she said. "I still don't believe it."

Zach Pierce

Nifty midfielder Pierce signed to play men's soccer at Gardner-Webb. He said the campus was small but "feels homey." He plans on majoring in exercise science and was thrilled to achieve a long-term goal on Thursday in front of friends and family.

"Since my sophomore year I've been trying to play at the highest level of college soccer," Pierce said.

Noah Lalli

Lalli will play college lacrosse at Lenoir-Rhyne after signing with the Bears. He'll continue playing goalie, one of the toughest positions in team sports, and plans on majoring in business and minoring in finance.

"I liked the scenery there and all the guys were really welcoming," he said.

Olivia Bolin

Bolin scored some scholarship money to join Limestone's cheerleading team.

"It's so pretty," she said. "It's small. I didn't want a big campus."

Bolin cheered for two years at Clover and will join Limestone's competitive cheer team. She wants to study occupational therapy.

Renee Carter





Carter has been a stalwart for Clover's girls' basketball team for several years and will continue playing in college at Columbia International. Carter wants to major in sports management and will probably move to the perimeter on the basketball court.

"Honestly, I just knew that I wanted to play," Carter said. "I wanted to play in college, no matter what."

Roman Thiessen and Tyler Satterlee

Thiessen and Satterlee will continue playing soccer at USC Lancaster. In a way, they were a package deal. They visited the school together, tried out for the soccer team together and found out together that they had earned spots with the Lancers.

Satterlee, who plans on studying criminal justice, would love to continue playing soccer beyond his two years at USC Lancaster.

"Honestly, I never thought my soccer career would continue," he said. "This is a dream come true."

Thiessen said he'll see what happens regarding soccer. But he's intent on majoring in engineering when he moves on to a four-year school. And getting to play two more years of soccer is icing on the cake.

"As a kid I always thought I would want to play college soccer," he said. "As I got older I didn't think it would happen."

Georgia Welborn

Welborn will be a pioneer at Presbyterian College. She's been cheerleading for 12 years but is joining Presbyterian's first-year acro-tumbling team. The sport combines gymnastics and cheerleading and is growing across the country.

"It's new and different and I'm excited for the change and to learn something new," Welborn said Thursday.

She plans on majoring in early childhood education and is interning at a local elementary school this spring.