York County dad accused of whipping teen with electrical cords, police say

A York County father was charged with felony child neglect Friday after he was accused of whipping his teen son with electrical cords, police said.

Ronald Brown, 65, was arrested after his son was found walking around 10 p.m. Thursday along a road near Clover, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

The son was found with injuries to his arms, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The teen told officers that he had been walking for hours after leaving home. The teen said he was beaten six times with the cord, officers said.

Deputies said welts on the victim’s arms were still visible after several hours.

Officers went to Brown’s home and he admitted to the punishment with the cords, then showed officers the cords he had used in the punishment, deputies said.

Brown told police that “this was how he always disciplines his children,” officers said.

Brown was arrested and officials with the S.C. Department of Social Services were called.

The teen was released into the custody of a family member.

Brown remains in the York County jail under a $2,000 bond, records show.