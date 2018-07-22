Motorcycle driver killed in S.C. 160 crash with car in York County near Fort Mill

A motorcycle driver was killed late Saturday in York County near Fort Mill after colliding with a car, police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on S.C. 160 near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Road, troopers said.

The incident is less than a tenth of a mile from the Fort Mill town limit.

The name of the driver riding the 2014 Harley-Davidson who died at the scene has not been released. The driver was ejected in the crash, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver was wearing a helmet, Rhyne said.





A car driven by a 19-year-old Fort Mill man was heading west on the road when that vehicle attempted to turn left into a private driveway and crashed into the motorcycle that was heading east on S.C. 160, Rhyne said.

The driver of the car and a passenger in the car were not injured, according to police.

Because the crash was in county jurisdiction it is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol, Fort Mill police said.

Several emergency agencies responded to the crash Saturday night. No charges have been filed as of early Sunday, Rhyne said.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol’s major crash investigation team.