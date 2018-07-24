Man shot in neck battling life-threatening injuries, Rock Hill police say

A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the neck early Tuesday in Rock Hill, police said.

The name and age of the man shot in the incident around 3 a.m. on Scoggins Street has not been released.

Police also do not have any suspect information, officers said.

Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Scoggins Street.

Officers found the shooting victim lying on a bedroom floor with gunshot wounds to his neck, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.