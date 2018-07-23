Fugitive felon wanted by feds, Charlotte cops in standoff with Rock Hill SWAT

A wanted federal fugitive, who was in a standoff with Rock Hill police for about five hours late Sunday, surrendered without anyone being hurt, emergency officials said.

Soloman Devon Gilliam, 34, of North Carolina, was armed with a stolen pistol when arrested, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Gilliam is a convicted felon, wanted by the federal marshal’s office and by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for an armed robbery, Bollinger said.

The incident happened at the Mallard Pointe Apartments, off Eden Terrace, officials said.

It is unclear how long Gilliam had been staying in the apartments, police said.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, someone called Rock Hill police to say that there was a wanted man in an apartment who had a gun and “would shoot anyone who came to get him,” Bollinger said.

Rock Hill officers cordoned off the area and negotiators were called, with the SWAT team, Bollinger said.

A large police presence, including a mobile command center, was at the complex from around 7 p.m. until the incident ended late Sunday night.

Gilliam finally surrendered without injury to himself or anyone else, police said.

Gilliam was charged by Rock Hill police with fugitive warrants from the other agencies, Bollinger said. Gilliam was convicted in federal court of illegal weapon possession, but had failed court-mandated drug tests and violated other release criteria, federal court records show.

Gilliam also was charged by Rock Hill police in the standoff with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen weapon and possession of marijuana, according to police and court records.