A gun-toting robber at a Rock Hill store demanded, ‘Give me the money!’

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a restaurant and grocery store in Rock Hill.

Las Americas Rosticeria located in the 1200 block of Mount Gallant Road was robbed at gunpoint Thursday around 9 p.m., according to York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris.

A male suspect entered the store and started waving a handgun at employees while yelling for employees to “give me the money,” an incident report from the robbery states.

The suspect stole $800 in cash then took an iPhone and fled on foot.