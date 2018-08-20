Man, 23, wounded in Rock Hill attempted murder, police say

A Rock Hill man was wounded Saturday night in a shooting near a city recreation center, police said.

The man, 23, was wounded in the arm during the gunfire on Cauthen Street, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger. The name of the victim has not been released.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, Bollinger said.

Officers found the wounded man around 8 p.m. Friday, after a 911 call about a shooting victim, according to a police incident report.

EMS responded to take the victim to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as an attempted murder, but they have released no details about why the man was targeted.

The incident location on Cauthen Street is less than a block from Northside Recreation Center. The center has outdoor swimming and other summer activities, but it had closed for the day when the shooting happened.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysherald