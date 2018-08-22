One dead in York County crash near Rock Hill

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a York County crash just east of Rock Hill, police said.

Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died in the wreck on U.S. 21, also called Anderson Road, at the intersection of Interstate 77.

The identity of the person who died has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, troopers said.

The collision site is at the entrance and exit ramps for Exit 77 of I-77. The location is still a working incident site that is under investigation, troopers said.





No other information about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved and if other people were injured, was available.

