Multiple-vehicle wreck snarls Rock Hill traffic near Catawba River bridge

Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning in Rock Hill and into York County after a multi-vehicle crash on North Cherry Road, south of the Catawba River Bridge, police and fire officials said.

No fatalities were reported, but there are injuries, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

#Trafficalert -multiple car collision on N. Cherry Rd at Catawba River Bridge. PD, Fire, and EMS on scene. Traffic down to one lane in each direction. Use caution and have patience. — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) August 22, 2018

SIGN UP

The incident happened before 9 a.m at the entrance to the Riverwalk area. Details on what caused the crash were unavailable.

Traffic was backed up in both directions on both sides of the bridge. The crash site, south of the bridge, is in the city of Rock Hill, but U.S. 21 runs north into unincorporated York County and the Town of Fort Mill.

Police urged drivers to take extra time and use caution as traffic was moving, but in a single lane in both directions.

The Rock Hill Fire Department and Piedmont EMS were on scene, but did not have details on how many people were hurt, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief for the fire department.