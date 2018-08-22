Pedestrian dead in York County accident with car near Rock Hill

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning in a York County accident with a car just east of Rock Hill, police said.

The name of the pedestrian who was trying to cross U.S. 21 has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian is an adult, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 21, also called Anderson Road, and Lesslie Highway, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was hit by a 2005 Nissan car driven by a 50-yer-old man from Lancaster, Miller said.

The driver of the car was not injured, Miller said.

No charges have been filed.

The collision site was near the entrance and exit ramps for Exit 77 of I-77.

Check back for updates on this developing story.