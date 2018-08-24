One dead, 3 injured in 2-vehicle Rock Hill crash; road closed

One person died Friday morning in a two-vehicle Rock Hill crash that caused a major road to be shut down during rush hour, police said.
The identity of the person who was killed in the crash on Ogden Road has not been released.
The crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer truck. Police said the car hit the rear of the truck.
Three people were injured in addition to the person who died, police said.
The crash happened before 8 a.m., police said. Investigators with the Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team are on scene looking into the incident, said Capt. Mark Bollinger.
The crash site is near the former York County fire training grounds, on the southern edge of the city near the Robertson Road intersection. Police, fire, EMS, and other emergency officials are on scene.
Traffic is being diverted around the crash site to other roads, including S.C. 72 heading north into the city and south toward Chester County, Bollinger said.
Check back for updates.
