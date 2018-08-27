Rock Hill boy, 2, dies after being found ‘unresponsive’ at apartment

Police in Rock Hill are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who died Sunday.
The child was found “unresponsive” around 4:40 p.m. Sunday outside an apartment on Glenarden Drive, police said.
Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis declined to say if the child is a boy or girl.
Detectives with the police department are investigating, but police have not said how the child died.
Officials with the York County Coroner’s Office have not released the child’s name or a cause or manner of death.
Officers found an adult who came running out of the building into the parking lot carrying the child, according to a police department incident report.
The first officer on scene put the child into the back of the police car and started CPR, police said.
EMS workers from Piedmont Medical Center arrived and transported the child, Chavis said. The child died at PMC, Chavis said.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments