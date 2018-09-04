Multiple-car crash shuts down all lanes on Rock Hill’s West Main Street

Part of West Main Street in Rock Hill is closed in both directions after a multiple-vehicle crash in the 700 block in front of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889.

The Rock Hill Fire Department, police, emergency management and EMS are on the scene. At least three vehicles were involved.

One vehicle appeared to be sandwiched between two others in the westbound lane.

Rock Hill Police Capt. Mark Bollinger said at least one person was injured and is being transported to a hospital for treatment. The road remains closed as of 4:55 p.m.

SIGN UP