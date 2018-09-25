Woman led York County pipe beating, robbery scheme; 2 charged, police say

Two people were arrested Tuesday for their part in a crime scheme after a man was beaten with a pipe and robbed, police said.

Michilena Marie Stover, 30, of Waxhaw, N.C.; and Joshua Taylor Small, 25, of York County, each are charged with armed robbery, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was a 27-year-old man who told officers he was injured Sept. 19 after a scheme led by Stover, police said.

Stover knew the victim, and drove him to a secluded area southeast of Rock Hill after the two had been together, a sheriff’s office incident report shows.

On a dead-end road near the Catawba River, the victim told officers a truck waited and two men jumped out, the report states.

The victim was beaten with a pipe, and then robbed by the two hooded assailants, the incident report shows.

The suspects stole cash, a cell phone and a pocket knife, the victim told police.

The victim later identified Small as one of his attackers, the report stated. The other suspect has not been identified.

Small was out of jail on $5,000 bond for an Aug. 25 cocaine possession charge at the time of the beating incident, court records show.

Both Small and Stover were taken into custody early Tuesday.

Stover and Small are being held without bond, police and jail records show.