Fire damages Rock Hill pharmacy, destroys inventory; Fort Mill site assists customers

A Rock Hill pharmacy has been closed after it was damaged by a fire Wednesday night that cost the business all its inventory.

Palmetto Family Pharmacy, at 1030 Oakland Avenue, caught fire around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief.

The pharmacy is just west of Cherry Road, near Winthrop University, close to one of the city’s busiest intersections.

No one was inside the building and no one was injured, Simmons said.

There was smoke damage to the inside of the building and smoke damage to the inside contents, Simmons said.





There was fire damage to the attic and interior walls, Simmons said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire by an alarm in the building, Simmons said.

The business had closed for the night when the fire was discovered, said Jon Alion, co-owner of the pharmacy.

All the store inventory is unusable and will be discarded, Alion said.

Customers are being directed to a second location in northern York County near Fort Mill, in a business plaza at the intersection of U.S. 21 and Regent Parkway, Alion said.

“We will continue to serve our customers every way that we can,” Alion said.

Affected customers can call the Fort Mill location at 803-396-1092.