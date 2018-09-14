Hurricane Florence: Chester asks people to evacuate flood-prone areas; cops visit homes

Police and firefighters are going door-to-door in several neighborhoods in Chester Friday, urging residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate in advance of expected “catastrophic” rain from Hurricane Florence, officials said.

The evacuation, as of noon Friday, is not mandatory, but it could become so later if conditions worsen, said Eric Williams, Chester Police Department chief.

The areas affected are all near downtown Chester.

They include parts of Saluda Street, York Street, Lancaster Street, and Loomis Street, Williams said. Hundreds of people live in those neighborhoods, Williams said.

The city of Chester, 20 miles south of Rock Hill, has about 5,500 residents.

City and county officials decided to ask for evacuations after the forecast, for up to 10 inches of rain or more late Friday and early Saturday.

“We know these areas flood,” Williams said. “People need to know that their best and safest option right now is to leave and find a safer place to go through the storm. We want the residents to take every precaution. Our job is to protect them and that is what we will do.”

City police and firefighters have sandbags, chainsaws and road barriers ready to block streets that flood, Williams said.

City workers from the Department of Public Works are assisting with the house-by-house notifications. County and city officials also sent out a Reverse 911 evacuation notification to all land lines on those streets.

“We want people to evacuate today on Friday, because by Saturday travel will likely be hazardous and treacherous,” said Ed Darby, assistant director of Chester County Emergency Management.

Darbey said: “It will be so much harder for anyone who wants to get out to do so during the flooding. It will also be harder for emergency responders to get to anyone.”

The areas affected experience regular flooding during what Darby said are normal storms - and Hurricane Florence is not considered normal.

“If a street or home or neighborhood floods when we have two or three inches of rain, there is a certainty that area will flood with three or four times that amount of rain,” Darby said.

Evacuees who do not have family or friends to stay with can stay at shelters located at Chester Middle School or Lewisville Middle School. Both shelters opened Thursday, and will remain open throughout the storm, Darby said.

“These shelters are here for a reason - to keep people safe, warm, and fed,” Darby said. “We want people to be safe and right now the safest thing for these areas is for people to leave.”