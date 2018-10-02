Accused Bloods gang affiliate in Fort Mill shootout charged as getaway driver

One of 10 accused affiliates of a Bloods gang from Charlotte, arrested in a September street shootout near Fort Mill, was charged Monday with being the getaway driver.

Khristian Sandi Kemokai, 18, is charged with failure to stop for a blue light and disregarding a stop sign, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Kemokai had been charged with possession of a stolen gun and illegal carrying of a pistol.

He was in a car that crashed Sept. 19 after the shootout near apartments on U.S. 21 at Gold Hill Road.

Nine other people from Charlotte, whom police said are involved with the Bloods gang, were also arrested Sept. 21 in the incident, on charges ranging from weapons violations to attempted murder.

A sheriff’s office lieutenant on patrol Sept. 19 saw the muzzle flashes from the shooting and heard the shots, officers said.

Police pursued one of the cars that officers say was driven by Kemokai.

That car crashed on Interstate 77 after the shooting as police were pursuing the vehicle, police said.

Kemokai was found along I-77, Faris said.