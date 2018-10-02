Truck overturns in Fort Mill near school; traffic rerouted

A tractor-trailer overturned in Fort Mill near a school Tuesday morning, forcing traffic detours, officials said.

The truck was on its side on Wolf Pack Trail off the Fort Mill Southern Bypass, emergency officials said. Traffic was being detoured around the crash site.

The incident location is near Banks Trail Middle School. No injuries have been reported, police said.

The load in the truck apparently shifted and the truck flipped, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

The bypass is open to through traffic, Zachary said.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Check back for updates.