Woman charged with meth trafficking, gun, after York traffic stop

A woman was charged with trafficking meth after York Police Department officers found more than 30 grams of the drug and a loaded gun during a traffic stop, police and jail records show.

Yevonne Nichole Price, 35, of Blacksburg, was arrested Thursday after the incident around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Alexander Love Highway, said Andy Robinson, York Police Department chief.

Price is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and illegal carrying of a pistol, police and court records show.

Price was a passenger in the car that was stopped, an incident report shows. Police found a loaded .22-caliber pistol under the passenger seat, police said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including scales, pipes and other material, officers said in the police report.

Price remains in the York County jail under a $31,000 bond, records show.