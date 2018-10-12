Rock Hill man trying to flee cops. He left child, 5, drugs in car, police say

A Rock Hill man tried to flee police on foot after a traffic stop while leaving a 5-year-old boy in the car with felony amounts of meth and marijuana, police said.

Maurice-Lamar Fontay Neal, 26, had his keys and cellphone in his hand when he tried to run from officers during the stop Wednesday at the intersection of Marshall Street and Flint Street Extension, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Inside the car was a, a 5-year-old boy, who was sitting in the car unrestrained, Bollinger said. Bollinger said Neal is a related to the child.

“The suspect tried to run when officers had stopped the car, leaving the child in the car with the drugs,” Bollinger said. “The officers were able to take custody of the suspect before he was able to get away.”

Inside the car next to a child seat officers found more than 300 grams of meth and 85 grams of marijuana, according to Bollinger and a police incident report.

Police released the child to a family member.

Neal is being held without bond at the York County jail on charges of trafficking meth, felony child neglect and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.