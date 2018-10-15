Rock Hill man, out on bond for drug trafficking, charged with dealing in Tega Cay

A Rock Hill man, out on bond on charges of dealing drugs while carrying guns, was arrested and accused of trafficking meth while armed, police said.

Daniel Lee Hoskins, 27, was booked at the Moss Justice Center in York. Police found 61 grams of meth and two guns, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Hoskins is charged with meth trafficking, two weapon charges and three drug charges involving the illegal possession and sale of prescription drugs, records show.

Hoskins was stopped by Tega Cay Police Department officers around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to police incident reports.

Inside Hoskin’s car, officers found meth, hash oil and prescription drugs, police said.

In April, Hoskins was charged with seven drug felonies, including trafficking meth and cocaine, three charges of dealing drugs near a park or school and a weapons violation, court records show.

In the April incident, Hoskins was released after posting a $79,000 bond.

Hoskins remains jailed for the most recent charges under a $31,500 bond, York County jail records show.