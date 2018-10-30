1 dead, 2 injured in York County crash south of Rock Hill

A truck driver was killed and two passengers injured Monday when the vehicle hit a bridge south of Rock Hill, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 21, at the intersection of Old Friendship Road, about seven miles south of Rock Hill near the Catawba River, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The names of the driver, who died at the scene, has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office. Both passengers had to be cut from the truck by emergency responders, Miller said.

The passengers were men ages 20 and 22 from Lancaster, who were taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Miller said.

SIGN UP

One of the victims had to be airlifted by helicopter, police and emergency officials said.

The truck, a 2003 pickup, was heading south on U.S. 21 when it went off the left side of the road, Miller said. The truck over-corrected and went off the right side of the road before hitting a guard rail and then the bridge, Miller said.

The highway was blocked for more than three hours as officials investigated the crash where the truck hit the bridge, police said.

No other vehicles were involved, emergency, fire and police officials said. Firefighters, EMS from Piedmont Medical Center and other responders were at the scene.

No cause has been given for the crash. Troopers are still investigating the collision, Miller said.

Check back for updates.