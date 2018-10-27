South Pointe student killed in wreck, one week before her 17th birthday

A 16-year-old Rock Hill girl was killed Friday afternoon in a York County crash that left four others injured, including two juveniles, police in South Carolina said.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. on Heckle Boulevard at Sturgis Farm Road.

On Saturday morning, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the girl who died as 16-year-old Chaella Woodson of Rock Hill.

She was killed just nine days before her 17th birthday, which would have been Nov. 4, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Woodson was a junior at South Pointe High School, according to officials with the Rock Hill School District.

The other four people injured in the crash are students in Rock Hill, and one was hospitalized, the school district said.

Woodson was a passenger in a car driven by a “juvenile,” according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Police did not specify the driver’s age.

The car, a 2009 Ford, was heading north on Heckle Boulevard when it crossed the center line in the road and collided with two other vehicles in the opposite lane, said Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Woodson was killed and the driver of the car was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with injuries, Sutherland said.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the wreck.

Both drivers and two juvenile passengers inside the other two cars that were hit were taken to Piedmont Medical Center with injuries, police said.

One driver was 18 years old and the other was 25 years old, Sutherland said.

No one has been criminally charged, Sutherland said.