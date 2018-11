A busy intersection in Lake Wylie is blocked after a crash with injuries, police said.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday. The roadway at S.C. 49 and S.C. 557 is blocked following a collision that has injuries, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site.

The crash scene is south of the North Carolina state line.

Police and other emergency responders are on the scene.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates.