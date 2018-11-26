Lane blocked in crash, pedestrian in road in I-77 York County incidents, police say

A part of Interstate 77 southbound in York County is blocked after a crash with injuries Monday during the morning commute, police said.

Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also investigating a reported pedestrian on another part of I-77 northbound south of Rock Hill.





The left lane of the highway southbound close to the South Carolina welcome center is blocked after the wreck that happened just before 8 a.m. on I-77 south near Exit 88 at Gold Hill Road, troopers said.

There are reported injuries but it remains unclear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles are involved.

EMS officials are also on the scene, along with troopers.

In another incident on I-77 northbound, troopers responded to a pedestrian on the north side of the highway near mile marker 76, according to the highway patrol Web site. Police have not yet said if there are any injuries in that incident.

