Neighbors find man, wounded in Lancaster County shooting, in the street

Police in Lancaster are investigating the Sunday shooting of a man who was found in the street by neighbors, police said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Old Landsford Road near Springdale Road outside the Lancaster city limits, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office.

The male victim, 22, was transferred from Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster to a Charlotte hospital after the shooting. The victim was shot at least once in the torso, Barfield said.

“He is receiving treatment at this point, and right now has survived the shooting,” Barfield said.

The name of the victim was not released.

Deputies were called to the Springs hospital after Lancaster Police Department officers notified deputies that a shooting victim had been brought to the hospital by neighbors who found him in the street, Barfield said.

Police have not made any arrests. Barfield declined to say if deputies have a suspect in the shooting.

“We are pursuing leads in this violent crime and are working towards a resolution,” Barfield said.

No other victims were found.

