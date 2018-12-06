Rock Hill man robbed at gunpoint while walking near Winthrop University, police say

A Rock Hill man walking near Winthrop University reported being robbed at gunpoint, police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of College Avenue Extension, according to a Rock Hill Police department incident report.

The victim was not hurt, but he reported that his wallet was stolen by the gunman who drew a weapon, said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The victim’s age and identity was not released. The victim told police that he called his mother to report being robbed, and then he called police.

The victim told officers that he was walking through a parking lot when the suspect approached him with the gun raised and said, “Give me your wallet!” police said.

The suspect ran toward Cherry Road, between the crime scene and the college campus, according to the statement the victim gave officers.

The case remains under investigation.