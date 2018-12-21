Chester man, 62, dies in wreck on SC 72 in Union County

A 62-year-old Chester man died Thursday in a crash in Union County, police said.

Coroner officials in Union identified the man who was killed in the wreck as Dale Franklin Bowser, according to information released by the coroner’s office to South Carolina media outlets.

The single-car crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on S.C. 72 near Carlisle in Union County, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. No one else was in the 2017 Kia sedan, Miller said.

The car went off the right side of the road and hit some trees, Miller said.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The wreck remains under investigation by troopers, Miller said.

The crash site is close to the Broad River, near the Chester County line.

Funeral arrangements for Bowser, of Dove Lane in Chester, have not yet been announced by King’s Funeral Home.