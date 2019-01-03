Woman killed, 2 children hurt in Lancaster crash with tractor-trailer, police say

A female driver from North Carolina was killed and two child passengers were hurt in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 521 north of Heath Springs, said coroner and police officials. The road was blocked for hours as emergency crews investigated.

The woman who died was a 40-year-old female from Lincolnton, N.C., according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety Web site.

The driver, who died at the scene, has not yet been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The two children were taken to Springs Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unclear and it is unknown if the children were restrained in the car, according to police.

The identities and ages of the juveniles have not been released. Their relationship to the deceased driver is unclear.

The woman who was killed was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger passenger sedan when the car hit a tractor-trailer that was backing into a private drive on the highway near Ramblin Road, Rhyne said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was a 50-year-old man from Heath Springs. He was not injured, Rhyne said.

The fatal wreck on Kershaw-Camden Highway remains under investigation by the coroner and troopers.

The fatality, near the intersection of Ramblin Road on U.S. 521, is the second in two months at the location. One person died and another was airlifted to a burn center after a crash and fire in November 2018, police said.

The death is the fourth highway fatality in York and Lancaster counties in 2019. Three people died in York County crashes on New Year’s Day.

Check back for updates.