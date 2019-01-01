3 dead in 2 unrelated York County New Year’s Day crashes within minutes, police say

Three people died in two separate crashes within minutes of each other in York County on New Year’s Day.

The person who died in a crash Tuesday south of Rock Hill around 2:20 a.m. was the first reported traffic death of 2019 in South Carolina, troopers said.





Then, in an unrelated incident a half hour later, two people died in a crash between York and Clover.

The identities of all three drivers have not been released by police or the York County Coroner’s Office.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

No incidents were reported on New Year’s Eve, but the two crashes happened early Tuesday.

Lance Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol could not say if alcohol was or was not involved in either of the crashes.

The first wreck happened around 2:20 a.m. on Eastview Road, between Rock Hill and York, Rhyne said.

The crash was near the intersection of Oak Ridge Meadows, close to McConnells Highway.

A Ford F-150 truck was traveling northbound on Eastview Road when it went off the right side of the road, hit a guard rail, then overturned, Rhyne said.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, but died from injuries in the crash, Rhyne said.

No other vehicles were involved ,and no passengers were reported injured in the crash, Rhyne said.

The second wreck happened around 2:50 a.m. on Meadow Road east of U.S. 321 in western York County.

A 2001 van and a 2011 Mercedes were involved in the second crash, Rhyne said. The vehicles were heading in opposite directions when they collided, Rhyne said.

Both drivers died at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts, Rhyne said.

A passenger in one of the vehicles in that crash was hurt and transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Meadow Road was blocked for several hours as emergency crews worked the scene. Meadow Road did not reopen until after 8 a.m., according to the highway patrol Web site.

Both crashes remain under investigation by police and coroner officials.

In 2018, 989 people were killed on South Carolina highways, according to statewide figures from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Thirty-four people died in fatal crashes in York County in 2018, troopers said. The York County total rose from 28 fatalities in crashes in 2017.

Check back for updates on this story.