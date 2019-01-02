Local

3 people identified who died in unrelated York County crashes New Year’s Day

By Andrew Dys

January 02, 2019 11:34 AM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
York County, SC

York County officials have identified the three people who died in two unrelated New Year’s Day crashes within minutes of each other.

The first wreck south of Rock Hill around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday was the first highway fatality of 2019 in South Carolina, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said.

Christopher George Brame, 29, of Gastonia, N.C., died at the scene when his pickup truck overturned after hitting a guardrail on Eastview Road south of Rock Hill, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

A second collision happened at about 2:50 a.m. on Meadow Road, between York and Clover. Kristen Diane Kale, 56, of Clover died when her van collided with a car driven by Jeremiah Hartley, 34, of Clover, Gast said.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the highway patrol and the coroner’s office. All three killed were wearing seat belts, police said. Officers have not said if alcohol was involved in either crash.

Toxicology and autopsy results are pending, Gast said.

In York County, 34 people died in crashes last year, troopers said. In South Carolina, 989 people were killed in crashes investigated by state police in 2018.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

local

latest-news

latest-news

local

Andrew Dys profile

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

  Comments  