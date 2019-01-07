York County teen shot at with pink gun, robbed in Instagram sale theft, police say

A York County teen reported to police that an assailant with a pink gun shot at him during a robbery of sneakers that he had posted for sale on social media.

The victim, 19, was not hurt in the incident Friday afternoon on Pate Drive outside Fort Mill.

Police were initially called by a nearby resident of townhomes who heard gunfire. The resident saw a man with a gun out in the parking lot, police said.

The victim told York County sheriff’s office deputies that two suspects threatened to kill him and that one of the suspects fired two shots, according to an incident report. The victim told police he dove out of the way of the shots. A pair of AirMax sneakers valued at $120 were stolen.

The victim told officers that he had posted the shoes for sale on Instagram and other social media platforms. He arranged to meet the prospective buyer near the community pool rather than at home because it was safer, the incident report states.

The suspects demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint, officers said.

Police found a 9 mm shell casing at the scene and collected it for fingerprints and DNA analysis. No arrests have been made.

Police in Charlotte and York County have urged people making sales online to meet potential buyers at public places. The city of Tega Cay has designated spots at the police department for online transaction meetings that are under 24-hour video surveillance.