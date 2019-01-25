Police dog leads to arrest of 2 on York County I-77 for ‘large amount’ of meth

Two people were charged with meth trafficking in York County and officers seized more than 127 grams of the drug with the help of an alert police dog, police said.

The car’s driver, Carly Marie Blumenstein, 24, of Denver, N.C, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to police reports and jail records.

Nicholas Blaine Wilson, 28, of Rock Hill, a passenger in the car, was also charged with trafficking meth, records show.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol stopped the car Blumenstein was driving around 3:10 p.m. on Interstate 77 northbound near S.C. 160, according to a York County Sheriff’s office incident report.

The site near Fort Mill where the car was stopped is about five miles south of the North Carolina state line.

In the car, troopers found the drugs, police said. Because the quantity of drugs was so large, troopers notified drug agents, according to the report and Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

A highway patrol K-9 dog alerted on the car, Brown said.

The car was taken to the police department in Rock Hill, where heroin, Ecstasy, and two other drugs were found in a Mountain Dew can, according to the incident report.

Blumenstein was charged with other drug offenses, police and jail records show. Blumenstein was out on two sets of bonds at the time of the arrest from York County drug charges in October and November, court records show.

Wilson was out on bond on habitual traffic offender charges from an October arrest in York County, police said.

Both Blumenstein and Wilson are being held without bond at the York County jail, records show.

Many drug crimes in South Carolina have different levels of charges and potential penalties, dependent on the amount of drugs seized, state law shows. For trafficking meth between 100 grams and 200 grams, a conviction carries a mandatory 25-year prison sentence, according to state law.