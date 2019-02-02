Latest News

Rock Hill drivers will see another road blocked off soon. Here’s why

By Hannah Smoot

February 02, 2019 11:19 AM

City of Rock Hill
Rock Hill

Part of Nations Ford Road near Sullivan Middle School will be blocked off starting Monday for water main construction, according to the city of Rock Hill.

The city’s account tweeted the entrance to Nations Ford Road off of Anderson Road will be closed for about three weeks.

Detours will be shown on the road. Drivers can take Anderson Road to Mt. Gallant Road to turn onto Nations Ford Road instead.

