York County SWAT called after Clover man out on bond shot at girlfriend, police say

A Clover man who shot at his girlfriend Saturday was arrested after the York County SWAT team was called, police said.

Justin Wayne Ramos-Hinson, 29, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon by a person already convicted of domestic violence and pointing and presenting a gun, said Capt. Logan McGarity of the Clover Police Department.

The girlfriend, who has not been identified, was not injured, according to police.

She drove to the police department in Clover after Ramos-Hinson shot at her as she drove away from the Sumter Street house around 11:30 a.m Saturday, police said.

The York County SWAT team responded to the home that Ramos-Hinson shares with his girlfriend, McGarity said.

Ramos-Hinson gave himself up to police as SWAT arrived and was assembling outside the house, police said.

Officers found a security system inside the house that had the exterior of the home on camera. The outside of the home could be seen on a flat-screen television set up in the living room.

Officers had gathered to take Ramos-Hinson into custody after he initially refused to come out.

Before SWAT was called, Clover officers used a telephone and then the public address system in their vehicles to ask him to come outside.

Officers found a rifle behind a hot water heater in the kitchen, police said.





Ramos-Hinson already has a conviction for domestic violence. He was out on $4,00 bond for another arrest for domestic violence on Dec. 28, according to police and court records. He is being held without bond at the York County jail.