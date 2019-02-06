Woman sold meth from home near Rock Hill school, rec center, police say

A Rock Hill woman has been arrested after she sold meth from her home near a Rock Hill school and recreation center, police said.

Lori Michelle Wilson, 46, was charged Wednesday with trafficking methamphetamine and dealing the drug near a school or park, arrest and court records show.

Agents with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit seized more than 10 grams of meth during a raid Tuesday at Wilson’s Annafrel Street home, said Marvin Brown, commander of the drug unit.

The house is located down the street from Northside Elementary School and Northside Recreation Center.

Police conducted two previous meth buys from Wilson, then received a search warrant, according to Brown and police reports.

In the search of her home, police also found 20 grams of marijuana, and other pills, including amphetamines, narcotic painkillers, anti-depressants and barbiturates, according to police.

Wilson faces 17 drug charges, York County jail records show. She is being held without bond.

Wilson was out on $8,000 bond from three 2018 arrests for drugs, burglary and conspiracy when she was charged, court records show.

Meth trafficking convictions carry mandatory minimum sentences of at least three years in prison under South Carolina law.