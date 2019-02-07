Rock Hill girl, 4, airlifted with injuries after being hit by car

A 4-year-old Rock Hill girl was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after being hit by a car, officials said.

The pedestrian collision happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lige Street and Russell Street in southern Rock Hill. Rock Hill police and fire departments responded, along with Piedmont Medical Center EMS.

The call was dispatched as serious injuries, but the girl’s condition at Carolinas Medical Center is unknown, said Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department Deputy Chief. The girl’s identity has not yet been released.

Fire department officials assisted medical workers with patient care on the scene, Simmons said.

Firefighters then set up a landing zone for the helicopter at a shopping center at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Albright Road near the accident site.

Another child pedestrian, 7, who was walking with the younger girl also was struck and injured, Simmons said.

The police investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.