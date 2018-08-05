Pedestrian airlifted after hit and run on Main Street in Rock Hill, police say

A pedestrian was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital early Sunday morning after he was hit in Rock Hill by a driver who left the scene, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on West Main Street east of Heckle Boulevard near the Soulsville Street intersection, Rock Hill police said. Officers are seeking the driver and vehicle involved, said Capt. Brent Allmon of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim’s name and age have not been released, Allmon said.

He was taken by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where he is in serious condition, Allmon said.

SIGN UP

Police described the vehicle being sought as a dark colored sedan but no other information on the driver was available.

The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team of the police department is investigating the incident.