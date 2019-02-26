As residents grilled outside, Rock Hill house, car hit in drive-by shooting

A house and car in Rock Hill were hit by gunfire as residents were outside grilling after midnight Tuesday, police said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting on Chestnut Street in Rock Hill, according to police. Detectives have been assigned the case and are seeking suspects, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim told responding officers that he and another person were in the back yard using the barbecue grill when shots smashed into both the front of the building and a silver Infiniti car parked in front of the residence.

The first officers on the scene found multiple gunshot holes in the home and the car, according to an incident report.

Officers also found several bullet shell casings in the road. Forensics units collected evidence at the scene but the suspects had fled, officers said.