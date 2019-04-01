York Co. mom charged, 3 kids in protective custody after child, 5, tests for meth

A York County mother has been arrested for felony child neglect after her 5-year-old son tested positive for illegal drugs.

The arrest of a mother by police on Sunday after a child tested for narcotics was the second by two police agencies.

Brittany Amber Burns, 27, was charged Sunday by York County Sheriff’s Office detectives after an investigation that has been ongoing since February, said sheriff’s office spokesperson Trent Faris.

Both Burns and her son had meth in their systems after a urine test, said Det. Walter Beck of the sheriff’s office. Police found evidence of drug use at the home, police said.

A weeks-long investigation found exposure to the drugs, Beck said.

Burns placed her son at unreasonable risk of harm, affecting the child’s life or physical safety, by exposing him to methamphetamine, Beck said.

When deputies responded to a Starnes Street home in February, Burns’ three children were taken into protective custody by the S.C. Department of Social Services.

“This case serves as an unfortunate reminder of the toll that drugs like methamphetamine and heroin are taking on York County,” Beck said. “Drug abuse and addiction is not a victimless crime. The price paid by the families and children of those who are in the midst of drug addiction can’t be measured.”

Beck said local law enforcement sees the end result of drug abuse and addiction.

“It is sad to see children being exposed to harmful drugs due to the actions of those who are supposed to be their protectors,” Beck said.

Beck said hopefully, people battling drugs will seek help.

A conviction for felony child neglect in South Carolina carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.





Burns is being held at the York County jail under a $5,000 bond, records show.



