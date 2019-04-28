Woman dead, another injured in Charlotte shooting, police say

One woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting near Albemarle Road Park in Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police were called to a location near the 7100 block of Snow Lane at about 2:10 p.m., police said.

Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where the woman was declared dead, CMPD said.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released. The man is being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is still active and homicide detectives are searching for witnesses to the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.