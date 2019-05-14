Missing veteran with dementia, 72, found, Lancaster police say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Police have found a missing military veteran who has dementia after asking for the public’s help finding him.

Hazel Cauthen, 72, left his Hilldale Drive home in Lancaster around 3 a.m. Tuesday, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Cauthen was found driving on I-77, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. He is safe and being taken to his family.

Police thought that Cauthen may have gotten into his 1996 Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove away from his home, police said. Cauthen has dementia and could appear disoriented, Barfield said.





Possible sightings of the blue and white truck were around 5 a.m. near Lancaster on McIlwain Road, and later Tuesday near the entry gate to Fort Jackson in Richland County near Columbia, according to police.

Police asked for the public’s help in the search for Cauthen in a Facebook posting and in a news release.