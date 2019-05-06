Missing: York County middle school student, 14, gone almost two weeks, police say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Police in York County are asking for the public’s help in finding a child who has not been seen for more than a week.

Samual Jay McConnell, 14, a York Middle School student, was last seen by his family more than a week ago, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Samual left home and was supposed to stay with a friend on April 23, Faris said. Samual did not go to school the next day and was reported missing on April 25.

McConnell is from the York area and attends York Middle School, Faris said.

Police are describing Samual’s status as a runaway who is now missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samual is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 and ask for Lt. W.J. Miller.