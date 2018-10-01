Religion news

AME Zion
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Chester: York-Chester District Conference, 9 a.m. Saturday with presiding Bishop Mildred B. Hines and the Rev. Otha L. Smith, presiding Elder of the York-Chester District.
Pineville AME Zion Church, S.C. 5, Rock Hill: Women’s Day, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Kirking O’ the Tartans, 10 a.m. Sunday. Only service. Foundations for the Faith, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with dinner and activities.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Youth Sunday is Sunday.
Emmanuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, West End Street, Chester: Revival, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 7 with Bishop Joseph K. Stringfellow, pastor, 2 and 6 p.m. with Bishop Emanuel Spearman. Visiting church choirs are welcome for the afternoon and evening services.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Hunger Outreach Program churches host a National Night Out cookout, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday in the church parking lot. Hot dogs and all the fixings will be free to the community.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill: 50th anniversary, Sunday. Charter members, members, former members are invited. Bring side dishes or desserts. Barbecue and drinks provided. No Lake Sports Saturday.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Fifth Sunday singing, Sunday at West Chester Baptist Church. Harvest Festival, 6-7:45 p.m. Oct. 3.
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, North Main Street, Richburg: Ushers’ Ministry annual program, 2 p.m. Oct. 7.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Clothing and household giveaway scheduled Saturday has been canceled. WMU brunch, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 13 (rescheduled from Oct. 6) with Minister Edna Frazier. Dori Burgess with the Alzheimer’s Association will speak.
Park Ridge Baptist Church, Trotter Ridge Court, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade, 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade and Impact Station, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Details: rrbc.org.
Roddey Baptist Church, South Anderson Road, Catawba: Fall Fesitval, 2-5 p.m. Saturday with games for all ages, prizes bouncy house and hot dogs. Open to the community.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Rose of Sharon Hour of Prayer, 11 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Open to the community.
West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill: Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Mark Lowry brings his What’s Not To Love Tour to West End, 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Details: www.marklowry.com
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Rolling in Rock Hill paint day, 8 a.m. Saturday. Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Fifth Sunday Night singing, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Sunday 57th annual Spaghetti Dinner is Oct. 26-27.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster: A celebration or the appointment of Father Jeffrey F. Kirby as pastor of Our Lady of Grace, Indian Land, will be 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Open to the community. RSVP to Mary@gracewepary.org.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Blessing of the Animals, 8 a.m. Oct. 4. Newman Lecture, “Remember the Sabbath,” 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at The Oratory will complimentary lunch.
CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Family Enrichment Day, 10:30 a.m. Saturday with bounce houses, free food, snow cones, cotton candy, fish, hot dogs, gospel singing, face painting, and our famous hay rides. There will be free blood pressure/sugar checks, early childhood development activities and games like corn hole, basketball, and jump rope. Family and Friends Day Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill:
Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 10 a.m. Sunday with guest pastor the Rev. Seth Gibson. Nursery provided. Seventh annual Oktoberfest, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 6 with traditional German food, beer, wine and music. Local vendors will sell handmade arts and crafts. Bounce house for children. Free parking and admission. Accepting canned good donations for local pantry. Details: 8003-324-8877. Annual Habitat for Humanity work day, Oct. 13.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: “Grateful Giving Drives Our Mission” stewardship celebration, 10 a.m. Sunday with Holy Communion. Only service. Child care provided. Barbecue lunch after. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, 3-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Sign up for pictures to be taken, 2-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 for the pictorial directory. Homecoming, Sept. 16 with the Rev. Dennis Lee. Covered-dish lunch after.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship , 11 a.m. Sunday with Fifth Sunday lunch after. Youth, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. “Unafraid” devotional, 10:30 a.m. Monday. Addie McClintock Circle, 6 p.m. Thursday.
First United Methodist Church, Chester: Yard sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and hot dog lunch, 10:30 a.m. until sold out Friday (hot dog combo, $3; hot dogs, $1.50). Yard sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and turkey dinner with all the trimmings, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 6. Plates: $10.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Deeper Still, small group study, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bring a snack or beverage.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 9:45. Vendors Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Details: 803-329-7757.
Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, Philbeck Road, York. Big Yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 6. Spaces 12x12 available in the front lot for $5. Those who want one, come set up at 6:30 a.m. the day of the sale. Bake sale, sausage biscuits and coffee and hot dog lunch in the social hall. Proceeds to United Methodist Women mission projects.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community. Proceeds to youth retreats and missions.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon:
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: The Children’s Fall and Winter Consignment Sale, Oct. 11-13. If you would like to consign, please contact Beth at stjjohnsfm.comporium.org. Ocotberfest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20 featuring silent auction, Shabby Chic shop, children’s activities, assorted vendors, homemade baked goods. The following are available for your lunch at 11 a.m. till gone: brunswick stew, hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Pumpkins arrive Sunday. The Patch @ Woodland will open Oct. 1-31. Hours: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. For story time and class field trips, contact the church office at 803-328-1842. Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20.
NAZARENE
First Church of the Nazarene, North Jones Ave, Rock Hill: Women of Worth yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday with bake sale and crafts. Fifth Sunday night singing, 6 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments after.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
JAARS Day, Jaars Road, Waxhaw, N.C.: Spend a day at the Bible Translator headquarters, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Events include helicopter and airplane rides, how you get internet in the rainforest, record your voice in the Jesus film and get a close look at Bible translation. Admission is free. Plane rides, $20; helicopter, $22 and four-wheel drive, $7. Lunch available for $6.50. Details: jaars.org.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. GAP Outreach, noon Oct. 13 at Lancaster Manor.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, Allison Creek Church Road, York: Jazz in a Sacred Space with the David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Donations: $10, adults; $5, teens and free age 12 and younger. Proceeds help maintain the church property.
Faith Presbyterian Church, Charlotte Highway, Indian Land: Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the new Faith Presbyterian Church at the intersection of Van Wyck Road. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Recipients must meet USDA eligibility guidelines. ID is required at the time of registration. The final mobile pantry for the year will be Nov. 14. Details: 803-548-8810.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Faith and Film, 6 p.m. Sunday, Presbyterian Student Center featuring Rudderless (2014) (R – language). Bring a drink & $5 for pizza and popcorn. College Ministry, 7 p.m. Monday open to all college students and college-aged young adult for food, fellowship and faith building. Friendship Fellowship/The Pottery of Bob Hassell, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall. Lunch and program: $6, payable at the door. Lay Led Worship, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 14 and 28. This is a casual gathering, sharing coffee and our “joys and concerns,” a time of scripture, devotion, prayer, support and a hymn or two. Bring a friend.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Bible Quiz, 4 p.m. Sunday. Family Game Night, 7 p.m. Friday.
