Religion news

Greater Unity AME Zion Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Homecoming, Sunday with the Rev. James Thompson. Family Reunion, noon Saturday at the home of Arthur and Diane Gwinn in Sharon.
New Mount OIivet AME Zion Church, Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Pastor appreciation for the Rev. Jerret C. Fite, 10 a.m. Sunday.
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for the Faith, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with dinner and activities.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Boyd Hill Brotherhood will host a health fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Sandifer Life Center. There will be free blood pressure checks, flu and pneumonia vaccines, health screening, medication review, health information and free breakfast. Open to the community.
First Baptist Church, Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill: The Worship Choir recently finished recording a new Christmas CD. It is the choir’s second Christmas project. The music features familiar tunes as well as some written just for this project. The choir also will sing at Carnegie Hall in November of 2019 as part of a combined Christmas project with choirs from across the country. Details: stevew@fbcrockhill.org
Great Joy Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Annual breakfast fundraiser, 6:30-10 a.m. Saturday. Donation: $10.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Fall Festival, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the pavilion with hayrides, games, bounce house, face painting, rock painting, biblical adventure walk, costume judging, cakewalk, free food and prizes.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill: Grandparents breakfast, 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Trunk-or-Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28. Open to the community. Veteran’s Day service, 11 a.m. Nov. 11. All veterans will be recognized. VFW will present the colors. Thanksgiving food drive needs canned potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and boxed rice. Gently used warm clothing and coats are being colllected. RSVP for Wednesday night supper by noon Tuesday. Lake Sports, Saturdays.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Offering for Global Hunger Day Sunday. Chester Baptist Association annual meeting, 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Baptist Church in Great Falls. Men’s Ministry meeting, Tuesday at Lowrys Baptist Church. Bible study, 5:30 Wednesday with mission meal at 6:30 and Liberty Kids and youth after.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Center Street, Chester: Pack “Pink” the Pew service, 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Family and friends welcome.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mockingbird Lane, Rock Hill: Benefit gospel program, 5 p.m. Oct. 28 for Dot Ware Brice.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Brotherhood annual program, morning worship Sunday.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: WMU brunch, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday with Minister Edna Frazier. Dori Burgess with the Alzheimer’s Association will speak.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Bobby K. Glover, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade and Impact Station, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Details: rrbc.org. Trunk-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill: Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Mark Lowry brings his What’s Not To Love Tour to West End, 7 p.m. Saturday. Details: www.marklowry.com
Westerly Hills Baptist Church, South Sutton Road, Fort Mill: Chosen People Ministry Mitch Forman will speak on “The Gospel and the Fall Feasts of Israel,” 11 a.m. Oct. 21.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Woodhaven Block Party, 10 a.m. Saturday with popcorn, sno cones, bounce houses, face painting and hot dogs. Free and open to the community. Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Sunday 57th annual Spaghetti Dinner is Oct. 26-27.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster: A celebration or the appointment of Father Jeffrey F. Kirby as pastor of Our Lady of Grace, Indian Land, will be 7 p.m. Tuesday. Open to the community. RSVP to Mary@gracewepary.org.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 7:30-noon Sunday. Hispanic lunch after the 12:30 p.m. Mass Sunday. Proceeds to the St. Anne Boy and Girl Scout troops. Oratory Retreat, “Wisdom of Celtic Saints,” 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20. The 17th annual International Festival will Oct. 26-27. Trunk-or-Treat, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. November is the month loved ones who have passed. Beginning Oct. 21, bring a photo for the prayer table.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Pastor’s Appreciation, 5 p.m. Oct. 21 to honor Pastor Lenard Price and Senda Price. Food registration and distribution, 1 p.m. Oct. 29; for everyone, regardless of financial status.
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II. Nursery available for 10:30 service.
All Saints Lutheran Church, Lancaster Highway, Charlotte: All Saints presents “Faith, Family and Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3 for caregivers, adult children of a parent with Alzheimer’s, friends of those with Alzheimer’s and spiritual caregivers. Speakers include Barbara Ivey, Alzheimer’s kid and author; the Rev. Jeffrey Ware, pastor and the Rev. Derek Wolter, director of spiritual care at the Lutheran Home in Wisconsin. Free and open to the public. Lunch provided. RSVP at allsaintslutheran.org/alzheimerconf112018.html or call 704-752-4287.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Annual Habitat for Humanity work day, 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Worship with Holy Communion, 10 a.m. Sunday with South Carolina Synod Bishop Herman Yoos presiding. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach Program meal preparationm 8 a.m. with delivery after worship. Women of Epiphany potluck dinner and Halloween movie, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24.
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Drive, Rock Hill: Fall bazaar and bake sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20 with crafters, vendors, portraits available for $20. Breakfast and a barbecue lunch available for purchase.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Live Choices Sunday school social, 6:15 Tuesday at Pier 51. “Love Our Neighbor” community event benefiting the Men’s Warming Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 with live music, bake sale, barbecue and drawings every house. Details and tickets: 803-327-4881.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Youth, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Devotional “Unafraid” class, 10:30 a.m. Monday. Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 20 in the church parking lot.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: . Community Health Fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday chat with professionals in the following fields: dental, hearing, physical therapy, chiropractic, counseling, nutrition, and pharmacy. You can have your eyes tested, and sign up for a free 30-minute yoga class. There will be a mobile unit from Community Blood Bank. Westminster Tower and South State Bank are represented. Rock Hill Acute Care will send a representative to answer questions regarding Medicare. Deeper Still, small group study, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bring a snack or beverage. New Bible study, “The Mystery of the Letter to the Colssians, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 9:45. Vendors Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Details: 803-329-7757.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, biscuits, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community. Proceeds to youth retreats and missions.
Philadelphia United Methodist Church, Chester Highway, York: Yard sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone can sell for a $5 fee. Bring your own tables.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Octoberfest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20 featuring silent auction, Shabby Chic shop, children’s activities, assorted vendors, homemade baked goods. The following are available for your lunch at 11 a.m. till gone: brunswick stew, hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches. Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the church parking lot. Costume parade, trunk or treating, pizza dinner, games
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: The Patch @ Woodland open Oct. 1-31. Hours: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. For story time and class field trips, contact the church office at 803-328-1842. Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20.
JAARS Day, Jaars Road, Waxhaw, N.C.: Spend a day at the Bible Translator headquarters, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Events include helicopter and airplane rides, how you get internet in the rainforest, record your voice in the Jesus film and get a close look at Bible translation. Admission is free. Plane rides, $20; helicopter, $22 and four-wheel drive, $7. Lunch available for $6.50. Details: jaars.org.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. GAP Outreach, noon Oct. 13 at Lancaster Manor.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Lay Led Worship, 8:30 a.m., Sunday and Oct. 28. This is a casual gathering, sharing coffee and our “joys and concerns,” a time of scripture, devotion, prayer, support and a hymn or two. Bring a friend.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday at Chester State Park. Covered-dish lunch after. No Sunday school. Bible Quiz, 4 p.m. Sunday. Food Pantry board meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
