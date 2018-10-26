Religion news

AME Zion
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Fall festival, 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for the Faith, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with dinner and activities.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: 110th Church Anniversary, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 with the Rev. Charles Pratt.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia Road, Chester: Annual cancer walk, Oct. 27. Registration, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Walk begins at 10 a.m.. Teen Choir concert, 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Pack the Pews in Pink, Oct. 28.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Fall Festival, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the pavilion with hayrides, games, bounce house, face painting, rock painting, biblical adventure walk, costume judging, cakewalk, free food and prizes.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill: Trunk-or-Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28. Open to the community. Baptism, 11 a.m. Oct. 28. Veteran’s Day service, 11 a.m. Nov. 11. All veterans will be recognized. VFW will present the colors. Thanksgiving food drive needs canned potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and boxed rice. Gently used warm clothing and coats are being colllected. RSVP for Wednesday night supper by noon Tuesday. Lake Sports, Saturdays. Uganda Mission dinner, 5 p.m. Nov. 3. RSVP by Oct. 31.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 10 a.m.; evening worship, 6 p.m. Bible study, 5:30 Wednesday with mission meal at 6:30 and Liberty Kids and youth, 6:45 p.m.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mockingbird Lane, Rock Hill: Benefit gospel program, 5 p.m. Oct. 28 for Dot Ware Brice.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade and Impact Station, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Details: rrbc.org. Trunk-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Westerly Hills Baptist Church, South Sutton Road, Fort Mill: Trunk-or-Treat, 6:30-7:45 Oct. 31 in the parking lot. Kid friendly costumes welcome.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Risk management training, 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Trunk-or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday with candy, hot dogs and prizes. Free to the community. Ladies luncheon and shop-o-rama, 11 a.m. Nov. 2.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Sunday 57th annual Spaghetti Dinner 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 27 (eat-in or take out) at the church on Herndon Avenue, York. Tickets: $10 for a quart of meat sauce or dinner plate. Plates includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, and dessert. For tickets, call the church office 803-684-3431 or 803-322-4669.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: The 17th annual International Festival, noon-8 p.m. Oct. 27 with food from Mexico, Honduras Dominican Republic , Italy, Poland, Vietnam, Philippines and Ethiopia. Centennial committee is collecting recipies. Submit to st.anneremembers@gmail.com. All Saints Day Masses, 6:30 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Office Closed. All Soul’s Day Masses, 6:30 and 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2 especially for widows and widowers and 7 p.m. honoring all deceased in the past year. Cub Scouts are collecting wrapped Halloween candy to send to troops and veterans. Leave it in the box in the lobby.
CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Food registration and distribution, 1 p.m. Oct. 29; for everyone, regardless of financial status.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: The 23rd Sunday after Pentecost. Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II. Nursery available for 10:30 service. Open Mic talent show and covered dish dinner, 6 p.m. Oct. 28 to raise money for the June 2019 mission trip to Quito, Ecuador. Church of Our Saviour will welcome its new Rector, the Rev. Janey Wilson, Nov. 4. The combined choirs of Church of Our Saviour and Woodland united Methodist Church, Rock Hill, will present a choral concert in honor of veterans , followed by an Evensong Service, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The Woodland Bell Choir will open the concert with a patriotic medley. An offering will be taken to benefit the Rock Hill chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. All are invited.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@
Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at
LUTHERAN
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York: Yard sale, 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. Oct. 27 featuring furniture, appliances, electronics, kitchen items, tools, clothing and linens.
All Saints Lutheran Church, Lancaster Highway, Charlotte: All Saints presents “Faith, Family and Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3 for caregivers, adult children of a parent with Alzheimer’s, friends of those with Alzheimer’s and spiritual caregivers. Speakers include Barbara Ivey, Alzheimer’s kid and author; the Rev. Jeffrey Ware, pastor and the Rev. Derek Wolter, director of spiritual care at the Lutheran Home in Wisconsin. Free and open to the public. Lunch provided. RSVP at allsaintslutheran.org/alzheimerconf112018.html or call 704-752-4287.
Crossroads Lutheran Church, at Shelley Mullis and Henry Harris roads, Indian Land: Free movie night, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, “I Can Only Imagine.” It is the true story of how faith helped Bart Millard, lead singer of the group Mercy Me, overcome obstacles placed before him and lead him to unexpected success. The song, “I Can Only Imagine.” Bring your own snacks and beverages. Crossroads will be a collection site for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Collection dates and hours are: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 12, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 and 1-3 p.m. Nov. 18. Cardboard or plastic shoeboxes (average size) should be used if you do not have the Samaritan Purse decorated boxes.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Reformation Sunday celebrations with Sunday School and Godly Play, 9 a.m.; worship with Holy Communion at 10. Nursery provided.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Holy Communion and childcare provided at both services, Sunday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Trunk-or-Treat, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 27. Blessing of the Animals, 3 p.m. Oct. 28 in the parking lot. CROP Walk, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Winthrop University. October’s mission project is the Bethel United Methodist Church’s Men’s Shelter. Re-Ignite worship, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: “Love Our Neighbor” community event benefiting the Men’s Warming Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 with live music, bake sale, barbecue and drawings every house. Details and tickets: 803-327-4881.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Youth, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Devotional “Unafraid” class, 10:30 a.m. Monday. Addie McClintock Circle, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: New Bible study, “The Mystery of the Letter to the Colossians, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 9:45. Vendors Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Details: 803-329-7757.
New Zion United Methodist Church, Black Highway, Smyrna: Black Family Singers in concert, 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Refreshments after.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the church parking lot. Costume parade, trunk or treating, pizza dinner, games
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: The Patch @ Woodland open Oct. 1-31. Hours: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. For story time and class field trips, contact the church office at 803-328-1842. Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
NAZARENE
Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill: Fall festival, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28 with hay rides, craft vendors, Trunk-or-Treat, food and more.
First Church of the Nazarene, North Jones Ave, Rock Hill: Homecoming, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 28 with the Rev. Steve Pryor. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Fellowship lunch after morning worship. Revival, 6 p.m. Oct. 28 and 7 p.m. Oct. 29-31 with the Rev. A.C. Palmer.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Lifeway Church, Congress Street, York: Craftacular, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10 with crafts and silent auction. Details: 803-627-6502.
Remnant Church, Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill: Community Harvest Festival, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27 with free games, bounce houses and candy. Hot dogs, drinks, cotton candy and popcorn, $1.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fall Fest, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Comporium Pioneer big indoor yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon Nov. 3 at The Shield.
PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS
Landmark Pentcostal Holiness Church, Lancaster: 38th annual B&B Craft Show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 Plantation Road, Lancaster. More than 50 vendors will sell jewelry, gift baskets, miniature books, handmade dolls, barn wood signs, and more. Pictures with Santa, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Door prizes every hour. Homemade vegetable soup, cornbread and hot dogs for sale. Bring non-perishable food items for HOPE of Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw.
PRESBYTERIAN
Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, North Shiloh Road, York: Beth Shiloh and Tirzah Presbyterian churches Fall Festival, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Beth Shiloh. There will be food, slides, pumpkin painting, Bingo, face painting, cake walk and more. Free to the community.
Oakdale Presbyterian Church, West S.C. 55, Clover: Annual beef hash sale, 11 a.m-3 p.m. Nov. 3. Hash plates and hamburgers available. Hash can be purchased in bulk. Bake sale with cakes and pies for purchase. Proceeds to the building fund.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Lay Led Worship, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 28. This is a casual gathering, sharing coffee and our “joys and concerns,” a time of scripture, devotion, prayer, support and a hymn or two. Bring a friend.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.
