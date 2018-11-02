Religion news

AME Zion
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Welcome celebration honoring the Rev. and Mrs. Donald Bouler, 4 p.m. Nov. 17.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for the Faith, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with dinner and activities.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: 110th Church Anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Charles Pratt.
Great Joy Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Annual Women’s Day, 10 a.m. Nov. 11.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, Steele Street, Fort Mill: Free winter coat giveaway, 1-3 p.m. Nov 10 in the community life center. More than 100 gently-used youth and young adult coats will be available. Sizes range from 2T to 16 years. Some adult coats available. Details: jbcfm.org@gmail.com or Cora at 803-547-0250.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill: Veteran’s Day service, 11 a.m. Nov. 11. All veterans will be recognized. VFW will present the colors. Thanksgiving food drive needs canned potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and boxed rice. Gently used warm clothing and coats are being collected. RSVP for Wednesday night supper by noon Tuesday. Lake Sports, Saturdays.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 10 a.m.; evening worship, 6 p.m. Family night, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Combined Thanksgiving service, 7 p.m. Nov. 15 with Lowrys Baptist and Christian Home Baptist churches at Christian Home in Lowrys.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: The Manna House Pantry at Mount Prospect is having a non perishable food drive through Nov. 30. Items can be dropped at Mount Prospect, 339 W. Black St.; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Road; The Academy of Young Scholars, 1446 Mount Gallant Road or Tite Cuts Barber Shop, 1446 Allen St. Details: 803-329-2772 or info@themannahousepantry.org.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Youth empowerment, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 10. Details: Edna Frazier 803-493-7344. Senior citizens Thanksgiving meal and Harvest Fest food drive, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 17. Ages 55 and older welcome. Bible study and hot breakfast, 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Details: Celia Hardy, 803-524-7285.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade and Impact Station, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Details: rrbc.org.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Intercessory prayer hour, 11 a.m.-noon Thursday. Open to the community.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Ladies Lunch and Shop-O-Roma, 11 a.m. Saturday with Lara Landon and Kristian Ward. Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday led by Landon and Ward. Children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Wilksburg community, Chester: On Sept. 23, Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Chester celebrated its annual Family and Friends Day with an unveiling ceremony after worship to honor and recognize the unmarked graves of church ancestors, plus closing of the old cemetery established in 1867. The monument was presented by Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Anniversary Committee celebrating 150 years of church ministry. The church is now planning to have the old cemetery approved for listing as a historical site on South Carolina’s State Historical Registry.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
All Saints Catholic Church, S.C. 274, Lake Wylie: All Saints Knights of Columbus Council No. 14475 is sponsoring a community Habitat For Humanity Fall Haul, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 to collect gently-used, serviceable household items for the Habitat For Humanity ReStore. The HFH ReStore truck will be in the parking lot only accessible at the S.C. 274 entrance. For a detailed list of what can be accepted go to bit.ly/2N9z1Uh.
Byzantine Catholic community is forming at St. Philip Neri Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Celebrating the Byzantine Divine Liturgy (Ruthenian tradition), 4 p.m. Saturday in the the original church building. Details: 440-477-6389 or ron.somich@gmail.com.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: School play, “The Miracle Worker,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10. Hospitality Lunch, 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Bob Evans. No reservations needed. The Art of Discernment with Alice Camille, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 9 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue.
CHURCH OF GOD
Lesslie Church of God, South Anderson Road, Catawba: Pack-a-Pew Sunday and Homecoming, Sunday. Dinner on the grounds after worship. No Sunday night service.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Feast of All Saints Sunday with Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II. Nursery available for 10:30 service. Church of Our Saviour will welcome its new Rector, the Rev. Janey Wilson Sunday. The combined choirs of Church of Our Saviour and Woodland united Methodist Church, Rock Hill, will present a choral concert in honor of veterans , followed by an Evensong Service, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The Woodland Bell Choir will open the concert with a patriotic medley. An offering will be taken to benefit the Rock Hill chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. All are invited.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@
Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at
LUTHERAN
Crossroads Lutheran Church, at Shelley Mullis and Henry Harris roads, Indian Land: Free movie night, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, “I Can Only Imagine.” It is the true story of how faith helped Bart Millard, lead singer of the group Mercy Me, overcome obstacles placed before him and lead him to unexpected success. The song, “I Can Only Imagine.” Bring your own snacks and beverages. Crossroads will be a collection site for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Collection dates and hours are: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 12, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 and 1-3 p.m. Nov. 18. Cardboard or plastic shoeboxes (average size) should be used if you do not have the Samaritan Purse decorated boxes.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: All Saints Sunday with Holy Communion and reception of new members, 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday School and Godly Play, 9 a.m. Nursery provided. Hallowed Hands prayer ministry, 11 a.m. Tuesday. Family Promise Training session, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with Leslie Starnes, executive director.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Holy Communion and childcare provided at both services, Sunday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: The United Methodist Women “Fall Back” soup and bake sale is after each service Sunday. The United Methodist Men are taking barbecue orders online at aumcblog.com/bbq. Pounds, $10; whole Boston butts, $40. Pick up is 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9. CROP Walk, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Winthrop University. November mission projects it canned good and monetary donations for CROP Walk. Re-Ignite covered-dish dinner, 6 p.m. Wednesday..
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: “Love Our Neighbor” community event benefiting the Men’s Warming Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 with live music, bake sale, barbecue and drawings every house. Details and tickets: 803-327-4881.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: New Godly Play Sunday School class for children begins 9:45 a.m. Sunday. New class for young adults also begins. All Saints Sunday worship, 11 a.m.; youth group 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Deeper Still, small study group, 10:30 a.m. Bring a snack or beverage for yourself.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Vendors Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 with a soup lunch and baked goods. Vendors can call 803-579-0491. Details: 803-329-7787.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: baked potato bar, salad, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community. Proceeds to the youth.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2150 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: First Sunday Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. Menu: roasted turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, homemade rolls and pound cake. Plates: $10 adults, $5 age 10 and younger. Eat in or take out. All takeout plates, $10. Proceeds to local, national and world missions. Gift certificates available, contact Beth Ramsey 803-925-2636. No First Sunday lunches in December or January.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: All-you-can-eat Soup Supper, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 10 with a large selection of soups and desserts. Donations accepted. Proceeds to missions.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” event, featuring internationally-known Bible teacher Anne Graham Lotz and noted musician Fernando Ortega, postponed because of Hurricane Florence, has been delayed for at least a year. To receive a refund for tickets purchased, either bring your ticket(s) in person to the York Baptist Association, 434 Museum Road in Rock Hill, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or mail your ticket(s), along with your name and address, to Effective Prayer Event, York Baptist Association, PO Box 36817, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Refund requests must be received by Dec. 15. Persons who purchased tickets, regardless of where they were purchased, will receive a refund of $10.00 per ticket in cash or by check. Details: YCBA at 803-327-6144.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Lifeway Church, Congress Street, York: Craftacular, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10 with crafts and silent auction. Details: 803-627-6502.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Comporium Pioneer big indoor yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at The Shield.
PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS
Landmark Pentcostal Holiness Church, Lancaster: 38th annual B&B Craft Show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 Plantation Road, Lancaster. More than 50 vendors will sell jewelry, gift baskets, miniature books, handmade dolls, barn wood signs, and more. Pictures with Santa, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Door prizes every hour. Homemade vegetable soup, cornbread and hot dogs for sale. Bring non-perishable food items for HOPE of Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw.
PRESBYTERIAN
Oakdale Presbyterian Church, West S.C. 55, Clover: Annual beef hash sale, 11 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday. Hash plates and hamburgers available. Hash can be purchased in bulk. Bake sale with cakes and pies for purchase. Proceeds to the building fund.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Discovery Classes, 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 and 18 in the Parlor for those who want to learn more about membership at Oakland Avenue. CROP Walk, Sunday; registration at 2 p.m. at Dinkins Hall, Winthrop University. Friendship Fellowship, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall. Earl Wilcox, author and poet, will share some of the poems he has written throughout the years. Giving Thanks Preschool Luncheon, after 11 a.m. worship service, Nov. 11. Preschoolers and their families are invited to join us for lunch in the Fellowship Hall. Family Hoops Night Nov. 11 in the Activities Center. Faith and Film, 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Presbyterian Student Center featuring “Get Low” (2009) – In 1930s Tennessee, hermit Felix Bush throws his own funeral party while he is still alive.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Bible Quiz, 3 p.m. Sunday.
