Religion news

AME Zion New Home AME Zion Church, S.C. 49, York: Mobile Food Pantry, 8 a.m. Nov. 14. Bring valid ID. One box per household. Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Welcome celebration honoring the Rev. and Mrs. Donald Bouler, 4 p.m. Nov. 17.



ARP





First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for the Faith, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with dinner and activities.





Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Sunday Nursery available. Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for ages K-5th grade. Expo at the Creek, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Family Life Center with homemade crafts and canned goods such as jams, preserves, green beans, and pickles. Sausage biscuits available. Barbecue plates and soups will be sold at 11 a.m.

BAPTIST

Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Choir Day celebration, 4 p.m. Nov. 18 featuring FHBC Anointed Praise Dancer and local gospel groups.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia Road, Chester: Family and Friends Day, morning worship Sunday.

Great Joy Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Annual Women’s Day, 10 a.m. Nov. 11. Thanksgiving service, 7 p.m. Nov. 20.

Jerusalem Baptist Church, Steele Street, Fort Mill: Free winter coat giveaway, 1-3 p.m. Nov 10 in the community life center. More than 100 gently-used youth and young adult coats will be available. Sizes range from 2T to 16 years. Some adult coats available. Details: jbcfm.org@gmail.com or Cora at 803-547-0250.







Lakewood Baptist Church, Rock Hill: Veteran’s Day service, 11 a.m. Nov. 11. All veterans will be recognized. VFW will present the colors. Thanksgiving food drive needs canned potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and boxed rice. Gently used warm clothing and coats are being collected. RSVP for Wednesday night supper by noon Tuesday. Lake Sports, Saturdays.

Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school at 10 a.m.; evening worship, 6 p.m. Mission meal and Liberty Kids and youth, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Combined service, 7 p.m. Nov. 15 with Lowrys Baptist and Christian Home Baptist churches at Christian Home in Lowrys.

Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: The Manna House Pantry at Mount Prospect is having a non perishable food drive through Nov. 30. Items can be dropped at Mount Prospect, 339 W. Black St.; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1830 Celanese Road; The Academy of Young Scholars, 1446 Mount Gallant Road or Tite Cuts Barber Shop, 1446 Allen St. Details: 803-329-2772 or info@themannahousepantry.org.

New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Youth empowerment, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 10. Details: Edna Frazier 803-493-7344. Senior citizens Thanksgiving meal and Harvest Fest food drive, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 17. Ages 55 and older welcome. Bible study and hot breakfast, 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Details: Celia Hardy, 803-524-7285.

Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade and Impact Station, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Details: rrbc.org.

Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Intercessory prayer hour, 11 a.m.-noon Thursday. Open to the community.

Westerly Hills Baptist Church, South Sutton Road, Fort Mill: Veterans will be honored during 11 a.m. worship Sunday. Jacky Bayne, Army Vietnam veteran, will speak.

Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Children and youth ministry, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BAHÁ’Í FAITH

Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.

CATHOLIC

All Saints Catholic Church, S.C. 274, Lake Wylie: All Saints Knights of Columbus Council No. 14475 is sponsoring a community Habitat For Humanity Fall Haul, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 to collect gently-used, serviceable household items for the Habitat For Humanity ReStore. The HFH ReStore truck will be in the parking lot only accessible at the S.C. 274 entrance. For a detailed list of what can be accepted go to bit.ly/2N9z1Uh.







St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Knight of Columbus pancake breakfast, 7:30-noon Nov. 11 and Hispanic lunch after 12:30 Mass in parish life center. Proceeds to youth group for trip to the March for Life Rally in Columbia in January. School play, “The Miracle Worker,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Hospitality Lunch, 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Bob Evans. No reservations needed.

EPISCOPAL





Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II with Baptism. Nursery available for 10:30 service. The combined choirs of Church of Our Saviour and Woodland united Methodist Church, Rock Hill, will present a choral concert in honor of veterans , followed by an Evensong Service, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The Woodland Bell Choir will open the concert with a patriotic medley. An offering will be taken to benefit the Rock Hill chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. All are invited.

JEWISH

Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@ gmail.com or templekolamisc. org.

Temple Solel: Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Temple Solel is a place of spiritual growth where tradition is blended with the reality of current Jewish life. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook or 803-619-9707.

LUTHERAN

Crossroads Lutheran Church, at Shelley Mullis and Henry Harris roads, Indian Land: Crossroads will be a collection site for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Collection dates and hours are: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 12, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 and 1-3 p.m. Nov. 18. Cardboard or plastic shoeboxes (average size) should be used if you do not have the Samaritan Purse decorated boxes.

Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday School and Godly Play, 9 a.m. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach meal preparation, 8-10 a.m. and delivery, 11 a.m.-noon Nov. 11. Family Promise hosting begins Nov. 18.

Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., both with Holy Communion and childcare provided at both services, Sunday.

METHODIST

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite, 6 p.m. Wednesday..

Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: “Love Our Neighbor” community event benefiting the Men’s Warming Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 with live music, bake sale, barbecue and drawings every house. Details and tickets: 803-327-4881.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Coffee fellowship, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Youth, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Support group, 6 p.m. Monday. Fish fry and bake sale, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 17. Menu: fish or chicken strip, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or tea. Dessert table. Cost: $10, adults; $5, ages 6-12 and free, age 5 and younger.

Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: New Bible study, “The Mystery of the Letter to the Colossians,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.

India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Vendors Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 with a soup lunch and baked goods. Vendors can call 803-579-0491. Details: 803-329-7787.





Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: chicken and rice, green beans, dinner roll, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 11 and older; $3, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Open to the community. Proceeds to the youth. Fall Bazaar, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17 with vendors, trash-to-treasure sale, baked goods, breakfast items and vegetable soup lunch.

Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: All-you-can-eat Soup Supper, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 10 with a large selection of soups and desserts. Donations accepted. Proceeds to missions.

St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: VIP seniors, 11 a.m. Nov. 12 Thanksgiving dinner. Dec. 11, VIP’s will go to Captain Steve’s (“Dutch Treat”) followed by The Real Christmas Story at 6:30 p.m. at NarroWay Theater. Sign-up sheets & details in the communication hallway. The St. John’s Wee school will be hosting a Scholastic Book Fair Nov. 12-14. Books for all ages will be available! 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 5:30-7:30 Wednesday.







NONDENOMINATIONAL

The “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” event, featuring internationally-known Bible teacher Anne Graham Lotz and noted musician Fernando Ortega, postponed because of Hurricane Florence, has been delayed for at least a year. To receive a refund for tickets purchased, either bring your ticket(s) in person to the York Baptist Association, 434 Museum Road in Rock Hill, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or mail your ticket(s), along with your name and address, to Effective Prayer Event, York Baptist Association, PO Box 36817, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Refund requests must be received by Dec. 15. Persons who purchased tickets, regardless of where they were purchased, will receive a refund of $10.00 per ticket in cash or by check. Details: YCBA at 803-327-6144.

Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.





The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.

Faith Family Christian Center, Homestead Road, Rock Hill: Community Thanksgiving dinner, 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 18. Open to all. The congregation is inviting area homeless men and women for a meal. Member are also collecting gently used coats for the homeless during the event.

Lifeway Church, Congress Street, York: Craftacular, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10 with crafts and silent auction. Details: 803-627-6502.













The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Rose’s Kitchen lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Plates, $10. Eat in or take out. Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. GAP Thanksgiving dinner, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10 with entertainment by the Carolina Copycats.

PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS

Landmark Pentcostal Holiness Church, Lancaster: 38th annual B&B Craft Show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 Plantation Road, Lancaster. More than 50 vendors will sell jewelry, gift baskets, miniature books, handmade dolls, barn wood signs, and more. Pictures with Santa, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Door prizes every hour. Homemade vegetable soup, cornbread and hot dogs for sale. Bring non-perishable food items for HOPE of Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw.

PRESBYTERIAN

Faith Presbyterian Church, Charlotte Highway, Indian Land: Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Nov 14 with registration at 8:30 a.m.. Rain or shine. Recipients must meet USDA income eligibility guidelines. IDs are required at the time of registration.

Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Giving Thanks Preschool Luncheon, after 11 a.m. worship service, Nov. 11. Family Hoops Night Nov. 11 in the Activities Center. Faith and Film, 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Presbyterian Student Center featuring “Get Low” (2009). Bring a drink and $5 for pizzza. Music at Oakland Concert Series Ensemble Aubade, 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Ensemble Aubade(Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, piano; Peter H. Bloom, flute) performs vivid chamber music by European and American composers. The trio, based in Boston, plays throughout the United States. Free (love offering received). Reception after in the Welcome Center. Alternative Gift Fair, noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Activities Center. This annual event raises money and awareness for the mission partners we support. You’ll be able to purchase hand-made items from around the world through SERRV, a fair trade, nonprofit organization. You can also participate in live and silent auctions and have a meal.

Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Second Sunday Discipleship Dinner after. Bible Quiz, 3 p.m. Sunday.











